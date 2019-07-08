Russell Westbrook Would Welcome Trade

by July 08, 2019
1

The Thunder are undergoing an unforeseen offseason shakeup and more moves could be on the way. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports that Russell Westbrook would welcome a trade from the franchise.

Oklahoma City catered to Paul George’s trade request over the weekend, sending the forward to Los Angeles, and the team is also working with Westbrook to find a trade suitor to make sense.

The Heat have been speculated as a Westbrook destination and there is mutual interest between Miami and the former MVP. The franchise acquired Jimmy Butler via sign-and-trade early in free agency.

Westbrook still feels a strong connection with Oklahoma City. However, he wants to play for a team looking to contend and a George-less Thunder will have trouble fielding a playoff squad in the Western Conference.

Westbrook’s contract has four years and approximately $170 million left on it, though the final season is a player option.

   
