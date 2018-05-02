Sam Presti on Paul George Rumor: ‘I’d Rather Listen to the Man Himself’

by May 02, 2018
327
sam presti paul george

Responding to the report that Paul George has made up his mind to leave OKC, Thunder GM Sam Presti said he would rather listen to George himself.

In his season wrap-up media session, Presti reminded reporters that George keeps his circle tight, and his actual decision probably hasn’t leaked (starting at 58:18):

“I talked to PG. And I would say, Why don’t we listen to Paul? He’s had a lot of comments also. I’m not trying to dissuade anybody or say what someone told them is inaccurate. But I’d just rather listen to the man himself.

“I’d also reflect on the fact that PG really keeps his business pretty in-house. We’ve gone through the whole year, we haven’t heard a whole lot of stuff since he’s been here.

“He’s been pretty straight down the middle, and I can’t do anything but trust the things that I’m being told. And I do because if you can’t do that— when I say trust, I mean trust the fact that he said positive things about the organization.

“If you can’t trust other people or if you’re going to live in a world of skepticism and cynicism, I can’t help you. I don’t know where that leaves us. Good luck. I’ll see you down the line. I’m not going to let myself go there.”

RELATED:
Report: Paul George Is ‘Gone’ After Season With Thunder

  
You Might Also Like
paul george gone thunder
NBA

Report: Paul George Is ‘Gone’ After Season With Thunder

24 hours ago
128,667
carmelo anthony thunder strategy
NBA

Carmelo: Thunder Had ‘No Strategy To Me Being Here’

2 days ago
10,753
NBA

Carmelo Anthony On If He’d Come Off The Bench: ‘That’s Out Of The Question’

4 days ago
7,901
NBA

George: ‘I Would Love To Remain A Thunder, But That’s What The Summer Is For’

4 days ago
3,197
NBA

Russell Westbrook: Jazz Fans ‘Say Disrespectful, Vulgar Things’ To The Players

4 days ago
2,124
NBA

Carmelo Anthony Would ‘Understand’ if Benched Again in Game 6

5 days ago
4,900

TRENDING


Most Recent
sam presti paul george

Sam Presti on Paul George Rumor: ‘I’d Rather Listen to the Man Himself’

25 mins ago
327

SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: Tim Duncan, No. 9

44 mins ago
617
andre drummond greatest rebounder

Andre Drummond Says He’s The Greatest Rebounder of All Time

2 hours ago
341

Welcome to the Life of Sheck Wes, the Next Star of Harlem 🔥

2 hours ago
395
luka doncic workouts draft

Luka Doncic Won’t Hold Individual Workouts Before NBA Draft

2 hours ago
476