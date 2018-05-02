Sam Presti on Paul George Rumor: ‘I’d Rather Listen to the Man Himself’

Responding to the report that Paul George has made up his mind to leave OKC, Thunder GM Sam Presti said he would rather listen to George himself.

In his season wrap-up media session, Presti reminded reporters that George keeps his circle tight, and his actual decision probably hasn’t leaked (starting at 58:18):

“I talked to PG. And I would say, Why don’t we listen to Paul? He’s had a lot of comments also. I’m not trying to dissuade anybody or say what someone told them is inaccurate. But I’d just rather listen to the man himself.

“I’d also reflect on the fact that PG really keeps his business pretty in-house. We’ve gone through the whole year, we haven’t heard a whole lot of stuff since he’s been here.

“He’s been pretty straight down the middle, and I can’t do anything but trust the things that I’m being told. And I do because if you can’t do that— when I say trust, I mean trust the fact that he said positive things about the organization.

“If you can’t trust other people or if you’re going to live in a world of skepticism and cynicism, I can’t help you. I don’t know where that leaves us. Good luck. I’ll see you down the line. I’m not going to let myself go there.”