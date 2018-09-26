‘I See Those Similarities’: Tyronn Lue Compares Collin Sexton to Kyrie Irving

by September 26, 2018
329

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue sees similarities between rookie point guard Collin Sexton and NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving.

Lue says the 19-year-old, much like Irving, is “not afraid of the big moment.”

Sexton, however, insists that he’s charting his own course in Cleveland.

Per Cleveland.com:

“I’m not following in nobody’s footsteps. I’m going to come in and play my style of game,” Sexton said when asked about wearing Irving’s old digit. “Kyrie did wear No. 2. Mo Williams did wear No. 2 also.”

The comparisons to Irving are unavoidable. After all, Sexton was brought to Cleveland using the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick — the crown jewel of the Irving blockbuster with the Celtics more than a year ago. That franchise-altering trade was one of the moments that eventually led to [LeBron] James going to Los Angeles and a yearlong scramble to fix the point guard position.

“I see those similarities because he’s not afraid of the moment and Kyrie was the same way,” head coach Tyronn Lue said. “He’s not afraid of the big moment. You saw Collin in college last year, even in Summer League he made the big three to tie it up and send it to overtime. He’s not afraid of the big moment.”

Related
Kyrie Irving ‘Cool’ With Collin Sexton Wearing No. 2 Cavs Jersey

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘Honest Mistake’: JR Smith Looks Back on Game 1 Gaffe

20 hours ago
1,405
kyrie irving jersey retired celtics
NBA

Kyrie Irving Wants His Jersey Retired in Boston

2 days ago
9,179
NBA

Kyrie Irving Is Confident Celtics Can Beat Warriors in 7-Game Series

4 days ago
3,899
NBA

Brad Stevens: Kyrie Irving ‘Looks Pretty Good’

6 days ago
2,421
Kicks

The 23 Best Nikes of 2017-18 (That PJ Tucker Didn’t Wear) 🔥

1 week ago
4,624
NBA

‘I’m One for Sure’: Isaiah Thomas Says He’s the Top NBA Point Guard

2 weeks ago
8,919
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘I See Those Similarities’: Tyronn Lue Compares Collin Sexton to Kyrie Irving

2 hours ago
329

Steve Kerr: ‘I Don’t Think Our Motivation is History’

2 hours ago
237

‘I’m Not Gonna Be Quiet’: Dwight Howard to Clap Back at Shaquille O’Neal

3 hours ago
4,451

‘Honest Mistake’: JR Smith Looks Back on Game 1 Gaffe

20 hours ago
1,405

On The Rise: Orlando Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac Is Up Now 🗣

22 hours ago
2,193