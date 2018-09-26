Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue sees similarities between rookie point guard Collin Sexton and NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving.

Lue says the 19-year-old, much like Irving, is “not afraid of the big moment.”

#Cavs Collin Sexton 'not following in nobody's footsteps,' but Tyronn Lue sees some Kyrie similarities https://t.co/C605zPoep3 — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) September 25, 2018

Sexton, however, insists that he’s charting his own course in Cleveland.

Per Cleveland.com:

“I’m not following in nobody’s footsteps. I’m going to come in and play my style of game,” Sexton said when asked about wearing Irving’s old digit. “Kyrie did wear No. 2. Mo Williams did wear No. 2 also.” The comparisons to Irving are unavoidable. After all, Sexton was brought to Cleveland using the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick — the crown jewel of the Irving blockbuster with the Celtics more than a year ago. That franchise-altering trade was one of the moments that eventually led to [LeBron] James going to Los Angeles and a yearlong scramble to fix the point guard position. “I see those similarities because he’s not afraid of the moment and Kyrie was the same way,” head coach Tyronn Lue said. “He’s not afraid of the big moment. You saw Collin in college last year, even in Summer League he made the big three to tie it up and send it to overtime. He’s not afraid of the big moment.”

