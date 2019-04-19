International combo forward Sekou Doumbouya has entered the 2019 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports. The 18-year-old is the highest projected non-NCAA player at this stage in the drafting process.

Doumbouya is a Guinea-born, France-raised forward with length and athleticism that could make him an elite defender. He currently sits in the No. 10 spot on Tankathon’s NBA Draft Big Board.

Much of the intrigue surrounding Doumbouya revolves around what his potential ceiling could be in an NBA environment, at first glance he projects as a prototypical modern forward capable of shifting back and forth between the 3 and the 4 as necessary.

Although scouts and teams haven’t gotten the chance to work out Doumbouya and start forecasting what he might be capable of in their organization, the fact that he’s earned a starting gig in the French Pro A league bodes well for his ability to be an impact player in the NBA eventually.