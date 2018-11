With no Kawhi Leonard (foot soreness), Serge Ibaka dropped a career-high 34 points during last night’s 121-107 win in L.A., filling in the offensive void for the Raptors. Ibaka made his first 14 shots and shot 15-for-17 from the field. He also finished with 10 rebounds.

Peep the highlights:

Ibaka is averaging 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds this season.