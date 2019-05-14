‘Seth Really Feels Like He’s Better Than Steph’: Curry Brothers Ready for Battle

Stephen Curry and his younger brother Seth are taking their sibling rivalry from the backyard to the NBA playoff stage.

And according to Chris Strachan, a longtime family friend, “Seth really feels like he’s better than Steph. He’s always felt that way.”

“I would say it’s as if we came out the same womb. They mean everything to me.” — @COSeezy



The story of Stephen and Seth Curry, and their bond with a friend who became more like a brother.https://t.co/9XtQM9OUBk pic.twitter.com/3rpKk9HTpJ — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) May 14, 2019

The elder Curry brother’s Golden State Warriors will host the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

Per The Athletic:

“Steph was making everything,” Strachan recalled [having watched the brothers play 1-on-1 in the summer of 2013] on Monday. “Seth even blocked a couple of shots and they went in because he blocked them. Seth famously says, ‘Steph is the luckiest dude in the whole world.’ Seth really feels like he’s better than Steph. He’s always felt that way.” This is a big part of who they are, why they work so well together. Steph and Strachan have the same fervor rooting for Seth. And when Steph is on the court, Seth and Strachan root hard for Steph. “So many years I watched Steph playing in the Western Conference finals, the NBA Finals, being in the crowd,” Seth told reporters this week. “So it’s going to be fun to be out there on the court, competing to get to (the Finals). It’s a dream come true for us two.”

