Several Celtics Annoyed Joel Embiid Walked Off The Court Without Shaking Hands

by May 10, 2018
1,754

A frustrated Joel Embiid walked off the court without shaking hands after his Sixers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Celtics on Wednesday night.

Several Boston players were not happy about it, according to Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports:

Embiid did post the following on Twitter later that night:

