A frustrated Joel Embiid walked off the court without shaking hands after his Sixers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Celtics on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid very frustrated left the court right away and headed to lockeroom#Sixers pic.twitter.com/0UpJIs3gaj — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 10, 2018

Several Boston players were not happy about it, according to Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports:

In the locker room after the game, several Celtics sounded annoyed by Embiid walking off the floor without paying respect, especially after he talked so much trash. “At least man up,” one player said.https://t.co/pPMIfE81kT — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) May 10, 2018

Embiid did post the following on Twitter later that night:

Not the way I wanted it to end but Hell of a series… Much respect to Boston and those fans.. y’all made it fun #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/lT6g0T6p89 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 10, 2018

RELATED

Ben Simmons Told Joel Embiid They’ll Win a ‘Lot of Rings’