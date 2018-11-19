Report: Several Wizards Players Had Verbal Altercations at Practice

by November 19, 2018
1,229
The Wizards had a heated practice recently, with several players involved in verbal altercations, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Washington has stumbled to a 5-11 start this season, and tensions are high amid reports of the front office recently making all players available for trade.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal voiced his displeasure with the volatile situation in Washington, telling The Athletic, “I’ve been dealing with this for seven years.”

