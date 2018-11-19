Report: Several Wizards Players Had Verbal Altercations at Practice

The Wizards had a heated practice recently, with several players involved in verbal altercations, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Washington has stumbled to a 5-11 start this season, and tensions are high amid reports of the front office recently making all players available for trade.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal voiced his displeasure with the volatile situation in Washington, telling The Athletic, “I’ve been dealing with this for seven years.”

Teams have these kinds of practices, and tension always reveals itself amid underperformance. Wizards are 5-11 so far this year. Several players had verbal back and forth in this practice, league sources said. https://t.co/U79FqusKLL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2018

