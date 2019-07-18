Shaquille Harrison, Bulls Agree To One-Year Deal

The Chicago Bulls have agreed to re-sign point guard Shaquille Harrison to a one-year deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old earned the affection of head coach Jim Boylen last season and will return to help round out the team’s rotation.

Harrison upheld himself well in an increased role late in 2018-19, contributing across the board in 25-plus minutes per game in March and April.

Harrison will compete for reps at the one with incoming lottery pick Coby White, fellow re-signee Ryan Arcidiacono and ex-Wizards combo guard Tomas Satoransky.