Shaquille O’Neal: Dwight Howard ‘Needs to Dig, Dig Deep’

by August 30, 2019
252

Shaquille O’Neal has a message for “the great Dwight Howard“: he needs to dig deep, really deep.

O’Neal says he wishes Howard well, this despite their long-standing and mostly one-sided feud, and believes the 33-year-old has a chance to win a title with the Lakers next season should he “stop kidding around.”

Per The Dan Patrick Show (via USA Today):

“Listen, I wish him well,” O’Neal said. “My only advice to him is he needs to dig, dig deep. Really deep. I know he’s a big man, he’s worked hard, he wants to win a championship, and he can get it done.

” … My message to the great Dwight Howard is, I know everybody’s counting you out. I know everybody’s messing with you. But if you dig deep down and play with that anger, and play with that ferocity, and stop kidding around … Use LeBron [James] and Kyle Kuzma, because you’ve actually got a good team.

“In Miami, I was 34, same as Dwight. On my way out. People thought I was washed up when I left L.A., but I dug deep down. I said ‘you know what? I can do this.’ If he does everything like he’s supposed to do – focus, no joking, no playing – just dig deep down and really, really want it, they could possibly win.”

Dwight, meanwhile, believes Shaq’s words are “irrelevant” to what he’s trying to accomplish in his return to Los Angeles.

Per TMZ:

“It’s okay, I’m not here to talk about Shaq,” Howard said in an Instagram Live post late Wednesday. “What he said, what he did. It’s irrelevant to what I’m trying to do.

“So, don’t talk to me about what anybody else said about me. My focus is on one thing.”

Related Dwight Howard Reportedly Told the Lakers He Hit ‘Rock Bottom’ Last Season

      
You Might Also Like

Arrest Warrant Issued For DeMarcus Cousins

9 hours ago
1,024
Zaza Pachulia of the Detroit Pistons

Zaza Pachulia Retires, Joins Warriors As Consultant

9 hours ago
1,989

RJ Barrett Gunning for Rookie of the Year Award

11 hours ago
349

Shaquille O’Neal: ‘My Work Ethic Speaks for Itself’

12 hours ago
673

Reggie Jackson Says He Had Considered Retirement ‘After This Season’

12 hours ago
911
Wilson Chandler of the Los Angeles Clippers

Wilson Chandler Faces 25-Game Suspension For PED Use

13 hours ago
915

TRENDING


Most Recent

Shaquille O’Neal: Dwight Howard ‘Needs to Dig, Dig Deep’

46 mins ago
252
Mike Dunleavy Jr. of the Chicago Bulls

Mike Dunleavy Jr. Named Assistant GM Of Warriors

9 hours ago
645

Arrest Warrant Issued For DeMarcus Cousins

9 hours ago
1,024
Zaza Pachulia of the Detroit Pistons

Zaza Pachulia Retires, Joins Warriors As Consultant

9 hours ago
1,989

RJ Barrett Gunning for Rookie of the Year Award

11 hours ago
349

Shaquille O’Neal: ‘My Work Ethic Speaks for Itself’

12 hours ago
673