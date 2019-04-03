Shaquille O’Neal: Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Better Than Me at 24’

Shaquille O’Neal says 24-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo is better than he was at the same age.

The Hall of Fame center also gave The Greek Freak his “Superman” nickname back in November.

A lot of people are sharing graphics & thinking Shaq said Giannis is a better player than he was. He said Giannis is better than he was AT AGE 24.



Here's the audio clip from the Big Podcast With Shaq (@Shaqcast) pic.twitter.com/RnseJS8xCV — David Astramskas (@redapples) April 3, 2019

Giannis is having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 27.4 points (shooting 57.7 percent from the field), 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Per The Big Podcast With Shaq:

“He’s better and that’s why I gave up my Superman title to him,” O’Neal said. “But you know what? He works hard, he’s a humble kid and works hard. He doesn’t just come and show up and expect people to say: ‘Oh, he’s the next one.’ “This kid actually works and he’s earned it. He’s deserved it and he’s earned my respect so I’m giving it to him. To answer all the questions: You’re right, the kid is better than me at 24.”

Related Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘A Lot of People Say That I Can Be the Face of the League’