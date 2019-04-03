Shaquille O’Neal: Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Better Than Me at 24’

Shaquille O’Neal says 24-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo is better than he was at the same age.
The Hall of Fame center also gave The Greek Freak his “Superman” nickname back in November.
Giannis is having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 27.4 points (shooting 57.7 percent from the field), 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.
Per The Big Podcast With Shaq:
“He’s better and that’s why I gave up my Superman title to him,” O’Neal said.
“But you know what? He works hard, he’s a humble kid and works hard. He doesn’t just come and show up and expect people to say: ‘Oh, he’s the next one.’
“This kid actually works and he’s earned it. He’s deserved it and he’s earned my respect so I’m giving it to him. To answer all the questions: You’re right, the kid is better than me at 24.”
