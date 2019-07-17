Shaquille O’Neal: ‘I Would Teach Those Guys How to Beat the Superteams’

If he were at the height of his basketball powers, and still playing today, Shaquille O’Neal says he wouldn’t join forces with other superstar players as an unrestricted free agent.

Intead, O’Neal claims he would teach his new team “how to beat the superteams.”

The Hall of Fame center adds that the Lakers are his pick to win the Battle of L.A. next season.

Per Jimmy Kimmel Live! (via Yahoo Sports and Bleacher Report):

Of note, show host Jimmy Kimmel asked O’Neal which team he’d rather play for today. “Not one of those teams,” the four-time NBA champion replied. O’Neal says, “I’m from the era where guys wanted to compete and beat each other. So I would wait to see who’s teaming up and doing that and I would go on a team that needs a superstar and I would teach those guys how to beat the superteams.” Kimmel also asked O’Neal whether he thought the Lakers or Clippers would do better next season. “Listen, I gotta go with the Lakers,” O’Neal said. “However, L.A. has always been a very exciting city, but next year basketball in the city is going to be very exciting. … But I’m Lakers. Purple and Gold ’til I die.”

