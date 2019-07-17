Shaquille O’Neal: ‘I Would Teach Those Guys How to Beat the Superteams’

by July 17, 2019
1,140

If he were at the height of his basketball powers, and still playing today, Shaquille O’Neal says he wouldn’t join forces with other superstar players as an unrestricted free agent.

Intead, O’Neal claims he would teach his new team “how to beat the superteams.”

The Hall of Fame center adds that the Lakers are his pick to win the Battle of L.A. next season.

Per Jimmy Kimmel Live! (via Yahoo Sports and Bleacher Report):

Of note, show host Jimmy Kimmel asked O’Neal which team he’d rather play for today.

“Not one of those teams,” the four-time NBA champion replied.

O’Neal says, “I’m from the era where guys wanted to compete and beat each other. So I would wait to see who’s teaming up and doing that and I would go on a team that needs a superstar and I would teach those guys how to beat the superteams.”

Kimmel also asked O’Neal whether he thought the Lakers or Clippers would do better next season.

“Listen, I gotta go with the Lakers,” O’Neal said. “However, L.A. has always been a very exciting city, but next year basketball in the city is going to be very exciting. … But I’m Lakers. Purple and Gold ’til I die.”

Related Don Nelson Says He Was Fired for Proposed Shaquille O’Neal-Patrick Ewing Trade

    
You Might Also Like

Thunder Could Keep Chris Paul For The 2019-20 Season.

2 hours ago
229

Kemba Walker: ‘It’s Cool to Wear Antoine Walker’s Number’

5 hours ago
642
Christian Wood of the New Orleans Pelicans

Pistons Claim Christian Wood Off Of Waivers

7 hours ago
375
Reggie Bullock of the Los Angeles Lakers

Reggie Bullock Undergoes Surgery For Herniated Disc

8 hours ago
287
Cameron Payne of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Raptors, Cameron Payne Agree To Two-Year Deal

10 hours ago
1,092
Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group

Klutch Sports Group Gets Significant Investment From United Talent Agency

12 hours ago
2,121

TRENDING


Most Recent

Thunder Could Keep Chris Paul For The 2019-20 Season.

2 hours ago
229

Shaquille O’Neal: ‘I Would Teach Those Guys How to Beat the Superteams’

4 hours ago
1,140

Suns, Cheick Diallo Agree To Deal

4 hours ago
139

#NYvsNY Week Three Recap

4 hours ago
87

Kemba Walker: ‘It’s Cool to Wear Antoine Walker’s Number’

5 hours ago
642
Christian Wood of the New Orleans Pelicans

Pistons Claim Christian Wood Off Of Waivers

7 hours ago
375