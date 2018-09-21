Shaquille O’Neal ‘Jealous’ of the Dwyane Wade Farewell Tour

by September 21, 2018
1,363

Shaquille O’Neal can’t help but feel a tad jealous of the farewell tour that awaits his old friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade.

“Every great, historic player deserves one,” says O’Neal.

Wade, 36, recently announced that the 2018-19 campaign will be his 16th and final season in the NBA.

Per the Sun-Sentinel:

“I’m jealous,” the former Miami Heat All-Star said. “I’m jealous right now. I wanted the whole farewell tour.”

Envy rarely is an emotion associated with Shaquille O’Neal. Thursday was an exception.

“I remember watching Kareem’s and Magic’s and Bird’s farewell tour,” he said of his fellow Hall of Famers. “Every great, historic player deserves one. D-Wade is a historic player. And there’s a lot of barbershop talk of him being the second- or the third-best two-guard in the game. And when you bring his name up, there’s nobody even close, as far as three, four, five, six and all that. So he is one of the top two-guards to play the game.

“I’m happy for him that he can have this farewell tour, especially here in Wade County.”

