Shaquille O’Neal: LeBron James Shouldn’t Chase Championships

Shaquille O’Neal says LeBron James‘ legend is already intact, and that he doesn’t need to chase after NBA championships the way O’Neal did in the twilight of his own Hall of Fame career.

Shaq thinks the book on Bron is mostly written after 15 seasons; he’d just be adding “index pages toward the end” by chasing titles.

James, 33, is expected to enter free agency July 1, and his ultimate destination could shake up the League.

