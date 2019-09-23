Shaquille O’Neal Still Mad at ‘Idiot’ Reporter for Denying Him Unanimous MVP

Shaquille O’Neal remains furious at Fred Hickman for denying him the vote he needed to win a then-unprecedented unanimous MVP in 2000.

Hickman instead went with Allen Iverson, which “destroyed history” according to O’Neal.

Shaq averaged 29.9 points and 13.6 rebounds during the best statistical season of his Hall of Fame career, en route to leading the Los Angeles Lakers to the first of three consecutive NBA championships.

Per USA Today:

“Fred Idiot Hickman,” O’Neal recalled in Monday’s episode of Fox Sports’ Fair Game with Kristine Leahy. “I hate him. I don’t need to talk to him. There’s nothing to apologize about because he destroyed history being a (expletive).”

O’Neal believed his 1999-2000 season was one for the record books, and that comparatively, it didn’t make sense for Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry to be voted as the league’s first unanimous MVP (in 2015-16) when he didn’t get the same honor for such a dominant season during his heyday.

“Come on now,” O’Neal added. “There wasn’t anybody doing close to what I was doing (in 1999-2000). (Hickman) messed up history.  … Then a couple of years ago you’re going to give Steph Curry unanimous (MVP). I love Steph. He’s my guy. But come on.”

