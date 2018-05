If you’re looking for a crib featuring a “Shaq Center” fitness facility, a “Shaqapulco” swimming pool and a Superman statue, Shaquille O’Neal’s Orlando mansion is reportedly on the market.

The asking price? A smooth $28 million.

Check out the tour O’Neal gave MTV Cribs:

The mansion sits on three acres of land and features 31,000 square feet of living space and a 6,000-square-foot basketball court.