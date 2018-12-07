Shaun Livingston: Retirement ‘Coming Sooner Than Later’

by December 07, 2018
110

Shaun Livingston sees retirement from the NBA fast-approaching.

“Handwriting is on the wall,” says the 33-year-old veteran.

Livingston has averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds throughout his 14-year career.

Per Basketball Insiders:

In late November, [Andre] Iguodala hinted to NBC Sports Bay Area about retiring within the next few seasons. Is it fair to say Livingston is in the same boat?

“I mean, honestly who knows?” Livingston told Basketball Insiders as Warrior trainer Drew Yoder wrapped a bag of ice around his knees.

“A year, couple years? But I mean, it’s coming sooner than later. Handwriting is on the wall.”

 
You Might Also Like
demarcus cousins comeback
SLAMTV

Can DeMarcus Cousins Return an All-Star? | SLAM Kicks

14 hours ago
1,634
demarcus cousins comeback
Newsletter

SLAM Newsletter: DeMarcus Cousins Talks his Comeback 🗣️

14 hours ago
NBA

LeBron James: ‘I Can Care Less About the Narrative About Me’

17 hours ago
7,732
NBA

Kevin Durant ‘Would Love’ to Own an NBA Team in Seattle

18 hours ago
1,866
NBA

‘It’s Not a Rivalry’: Stephen Curry Drops 42 Points on Cleveland

1 day ago
4,194
NBA

Kevin Durant: Media Creates ‘Toxic’ Atmosphere Around LeBron James

2 days ago
4,524
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Mike Conley: Being Underrated ‘More Frustrating as I Get Older’

1 hour ago
78

Masai Ujiri: ‘Never Done Anything Wrong’ to Kyle Lowry

1 hour ago
103

Shaun Livingston: Retirement ‘Coming Sooner Than Later’

1 hour ago
110

Allen Iverson: Michael Jordan ‘Always Going to Be the GOAT’

1 hour ago
395

THE MELO EFFECT! LaMelo Ball & Spire Want All the Smoke! 💨

7 hours ago
123