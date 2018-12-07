Shaun Livingston: Retirement ‘Coming Sooner Than Later’

Shaun Livingston sees retirement from the NBA fast-approaching.

“Handwriting is on the wall,” says the 33-year-old veteran.

Talked about the team battling through a tough start, the impressive young talent in Golden State's system and how much longer he sees himself playing in the NBA. #DubNation https://t.co/kaat4vsZyO

Livingston has averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds throughout his 14-year career.

Per Basketball Insiders:

In late November, [Andre] Iguodala hinted to NBC Sports Bay Area about retiring within the next few seasons. Is it fair to say Livingston is in the same boat?

“I mean, honestly who knows?” Livingston told Basketball Insiders as Warrior trainer Drew Yoder wrapped a bag of ice around his knees.

“A year, couple years? But I mean, it’s coming sooner than later. Handwriting is on the wall.”