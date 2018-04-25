Shawn Kemp: ‘Basketball Will Come Back to Seattle’

Shawn Kemp continues to live in Seattle, and the former Sonics superstar believes the city will have an NBA team again someday.

The Reignman chronicled his love affair with The Emerald City a heartfelt essay, and says “something’s missing” without the Sonics.

“Basketball will come back to Seattle. And I’ll still be here when it does.” Shawn Kemp in his own words.https://t.co/tWVpRFWmL5 — The Players’ Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 24, 2018

The 48-year-old began his pro career in Seattle, and spent eight seasons there.

Per the Players’ Tribune: