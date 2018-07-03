Report: Sixers Acquire Wilson Chandler From Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers will acquire Wilson Chandler from the Nuggets, according to Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in close discussions on deal to acquire Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2018

Denver will also send a 2021 second-round pick and the right to swap 2022 second-round pics, per Sports Illustrated‘s Jake Fischer.

The 76ers are acquiring Wilson Chandler, a 2021 second round pick and the rights to swap 2022 second round picks with the Nuggets for minimal cash considerations, per source. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 3, 2018

Chandler proved to be a quality role player for Denver last season, averaging 10 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

RELATED:

Report: JJ Redick Agrees To One-Year Deal with Sixers