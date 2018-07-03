Report: Sixers Acquire Wilson Chandler From Nuggets

by July 03, 2018
433

The Philadelphia 76ers will acquire Wilson Chandler from the Nuggets, according to Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

Denver will also send a 2021 second-round pick and the right to swap 2022 second-round pics, per Sports Illustrated‘s Jake Fischer.

Chandler proved to be a quality role player for Denver last season, averaging 10 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

RELATED:
Report: JJ Redick Agrees To One-Year Deal with Sixers

 
