Sixers’ Brett Brown: ‘I Want to Get the No. 1 Seed’

Sixers head coach Brett Brown is gunning for the top seed in the Eastern Conference this upcoming season.

Brown says Philly is a “championship-caliber team.”

76ers coach Brett Brown: “I want to get the No. 1 seed” https://t.co/kUwwDMMwi3 via @phillyinquirer

The Sixers will play “smash-mouth offense and bully-ball defense,” according to Brown.

Per The Philadelphia Inquirer:

“I want to get the No. 1 seed” for the NBA playoffs, Brown said during a Center City luncheon.

The Sixers no longer have starters Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick from that squad. However, they replaced them with five-time All-Star Al Horford and Josh Richardson, and upgraded their bench. They also re-signed Tobias Harris.

“I believe we have a championship-caliber team as it sits,” Brown said.

And the coach marveled at the size of his starting lineup. Harris, [Ben] Simmons, and Horford each is 6-foot-10, and [Joel] Embiid is 7-2. Shooting guard Richardson is 6-6.

“When we all leave the room,” Brown said, “you should write this with a really thick crayon and hear me loudly: We will end up playing smash-mouth offense and bully-ball defense. We have a team that can do that. So are we going to be casting a bunch of threes? That’s not our identity.”