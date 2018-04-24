Sixers Co-Owner To Pick Up Meek Mill After Release From Jail

by April 24, 2018
388
sixers owner meek mill jail

Sixers minority owner Michael Rubin says he will be picking up Meek Mill after the rapper was released from jail on Tuesday.

Rubin added that it’s “more likely than not” that Meek will attend 76ersHeat Game 5 on Tuesday.

In November, Rubin wrote a letter to help keep Meek out of prison.

He, along with several Sixers players, visited the rapper in jail on multiple occasions.

