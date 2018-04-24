Sixers Co-Owner To Pick Up Meek Mill After Release From Jail

Sixers minority owner Michael Rubin says he will be picking up Meek Mill after the rapper was released from jail on Tuesday.

Rubin added that it’s “more likely than not” that Meek will attend 76ers–Heat Game 5 on Tuesday.

Just spoke to Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin. He said it’s “more likely than not” Meek Mill will attend Game 5 tonight, and he’ll ring the ceremonial bell pre-game if he can get there in time. — Daniel Victor (@bydanielvictor) April 24, 2018

In November, Rubin wrote a letter to help keep Meek out of prison.

He, along with several Sixers players, visited the rapper in jail on multiple occasions.

