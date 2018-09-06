Report: Sixers Interviewed David Griffin for GM Job

The 76ers interviewed former Cavaliers GM David Griffin for the franchise’s vacant general manager job, reports Philly.com’s Keith Pompey.

According to Pompey, Philly wants to structure its front office in a collaborative fashion—in which the GM won’t have final say.

The #Sixers interviewed former #Cavs GM David Griffin for the vacant GM job this summer, but felt he wasn’t a good fit for their front-office structure, according to an #NBA source. They want to make collaborative decisions instead of a GM who will have the final say. pic.twitter.com/xEXRGLMiTj — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) September 6, 2018

