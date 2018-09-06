Report: Sixers Interviewed David Griffin for GM Job

by September 06, 2018
91
david griffin sixers gm

The 76ers interviewed former Cavaliers GM David Griffin for the franchise’s vacant general manager job, reports Philly.com’s Keith Pompey.

According to Pompey, Philly wants to structure its front office in a collaborative fashion—in which the GM won’t have final say.

