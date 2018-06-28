Report: Sixers Assembling Potential Trade Packages for Kawhi Leonard🍿

by June 28, 2018
1,053

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the process of assembling a trade package, including the likes of Dario Saric and Robert Covington, in its pursuit to land Kawhi Leonard, according to Sports Illustrated’s Jake Fischer:

The [Sixers] front office has presented team ownership with several trade scenarios for discussion, sources say.

One team source says preliminary discussions with San Antonio revealed the Spurs have strong interest in a package involving burgeoning forwards Dario Saric and Robert Covington as well as a future first-round pick. A potential, more serious offer that Philadelphia is weighing internally includes Saric and Covington and the 2021 Miami Heat unprotected first-round pick the Sixers obtained in their draft-night deal with the Phoenix Suns.

However, in trade negotiations leading up to and during the draft, sources say Philly expressed how highly it values Saric and Covington. 

Philadelphia has not yet proposed a formal trade to San Antonio, but they have reportedly held “serious internal discussions about acquiring Leonard over the last 48 hours.”

While the Spurs could be intrigued by an offer from the Sixers, they are apparently hoping to acquire Jayson Tatum from the Celtics:

San Antonio has informed teams its preferred target in any Leonard trade is the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, sources say.

