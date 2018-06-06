Report: Sixers Ownership Met To Discuss Colangelo’s Future

Sixers ownership met for several hours on Tuesday to discuss GM Bryan Colangelo‘s future with the organization, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Private investigators interviewed Colangelo and his wife, Barbara Bottini, separately on Sunday and Monday.

According to Woj, a decision could be made as soon as Wednesday.

Woj: Bryan Colangelo and his wife were interviewed separately for 'hours'. Ownership will have have to make a decision in the next 24-48 hours and decide if they can separate him from what his wife may have said. "(Colangelo) is fighting for his professional life right now." pic.twitter.com/1d9hXx7qa1 — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) June 5, 2018

