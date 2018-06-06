Report: Sixers Ownership Met To Discuss Colangelo’s Future

by June 06, 2018
203
bryan colangelo sixers ownership

Sixers ownership met for several hours on Tuesday to discuss GM Bryan Colangelo‘s future with the organization, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Private investigators interviewed Colangelo and his wife, Barbara Bottini, separately on Sunday and Monday.

According to Woj, a decision could be made as soon as Wednesday.

Report: Twitter Probe ‘Increasingly Focused’ on Bryan Colangelo’s Wife

  
