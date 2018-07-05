Sixers Re-Sign Amir Johnson to One-Year Deal

Amir Johnson is returning to Philly on a one-year deal, according to multiple published reports.

Johnson, 31, averaged 4.6 points and 4.5 rebounds a game for the Sixers last season.

ESPN story on free agent Amir Johnson agreeing to a one-year deal to stay with the 76ers. https://t.co/NBpK9072vT

The contract is for the veteran minimum of $2.393 million.

Per ESPN:

Sixers coach Brett Brown — now the interim president of basketball operations — considers Johnson an important culture builder with his young core.

The Sixers are signing back two important leadership pieces, Johnson and guard JJ Redick, on one-year deals.

Philadelphia also acquired Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler in a trade on Friday.