Sixers Re-Sign Amir Johnson to One-Year Deal

by July 05, 2018
113

Amir Johnson is returning to Philly on a one-year deal, according to multiple published reports.

Johnson, 31, averaged 4.6 points and 4.5 rebounds a game for the Sixers last season.

The contract is for the veteran minimum of $2.393 million.

Per ESPN:

Sixers coach Brett Brown — now the interim president of basketball operations — considers Johnson an important culture builder with his young core.

The Sixers are signing back two important leadership pieces, Johnson and guard JJ Redick, on one-year deals.

Philadelphia also acquired Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler in a trade on Friday.

  
