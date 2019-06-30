The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to re-sign Tobias Harris to a five-year deal worth $180 million, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 26-year-old forward averaged 18.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game during his 27-game run with the squad in 2018-19.

While Harris’ reported haul is not quite a max deal for a re-signing player with eight years of experience, it’s pretty darn close. That question of whether he’d earn a max or not has more or less followed him throughout stops in Detroit and Los Angeles.

Harris is a combo forward with star potential that will hope now look to establish a long-term role with young star teammates Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

It’s currently unclear if Jimmy Butler, Philly’s other major free agent, will be returning for another season with the squad.