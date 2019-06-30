Sixers To Re-Sign Tobias Harris On Five-Year Deal

by June 30, 2019
287

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to re-sign Tobias Harris to a five-year deal worth $180 million, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 26-year-old forward averaged 18.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game during his 27-game run with the squad in 2018-19.

While Harris’ reported haul is not quite a max deal for a re-signing player with eight years of experience, it’s pretty darn close. That question of whether he’d earn a max or not has more or less followed him throughout stops in Detroit and Los Angeles.

Harris is a combo forward with star potential that will hope now look to establish a long-term role with young star teammates Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

It’s currently unclear if Jimmy Butler, Philly’s other major free agent, will be returning for another season with the squad.

You Might Also Like
Al Horford of the Boston Celtics

Al Horford Agrees To Four-Year Deal Philadelphia 76ers

35 mins ago
227

Miami Heat Finalizing Deal To Acquire Jimmy Butler In Sign-And-Trade

39 mins ago
1,370
Taj Gibson of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Knicks Agree To Two-Year Deal With Taj Gibson

49 mins ago
1,271
Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks

Mavs, Kristaps Porzingis Agree To Five-Year, Guaranteed Max Deal

1 hour ago
221
George Hill of the Milwaukee Bucks

George Hill, Milwaukee Bucks Agree To Three-Year Deal

2 hours ago
558
Rodney Hood of the Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers To Re-Sign Rodney Hood On Two-Year Deal

2 hours ago
152

TRENDING


Most Recent
Al Horford of the Boston Celtics

Al Horford Agrees To Four-Year Deal Philadelphia 76ers

35 mins ago
227

Miami Heat Finalizing Deal To Acquire Jimmy Butler In Sign-And-Trade

39 mins ago
1,370
Taj Gibson of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Knicks Agree To Two-Year Deal With Taj Gibson

49 mins ago
1,271
Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks

Mavs, Kristaps Porzingis Agree To Five-Year, Guaranteed Max Deal

1 hour ago
221
Thomas Bryant of the Washington Wizards

Thomas Bryant To Re-Sign With Wizards

2 hours ago
116