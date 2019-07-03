Sixers To Sign Shake Milton To Four-Year Deal

The Philadelphia 76ers have come to terms on a four-year deal with guard Shake Milton, ESPN’s Jordan Schultz reports. Milton played for the organization last year on a two-way contract.

Milton averaged 4.4 points per game for the Sixers last season, seeing action in a total of 20 contests. The 22-year-old spent the rest of the season with the team’s Delaware Blue Coats G League affiliate.

Milton will add point guard depth to a team that just lost backup point guard T.J. McConnell via free agency.