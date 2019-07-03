Sixers To Sign Shake Milton To Four-Year Deal

by July 03, 2019
189
Shake Milton of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have come to terms on a four-year deal with guard Shake Milton, ESPN’s Jordan Schultz reports. Milton played for the organization last year on a two-way contract.

Milton averaged 4.4 points per game for the Sixers last season, seeing action in a total of 20 contests. The 22-year-old spent the rest of the season with the team’s Delaware Blue Coats G League affiliate.

Milton will add point guard depth to a team that just lost backup point guard T.J. McConnell via free agency.

    
You Might Also Like

Grizzlies Acquire Josh Jackson, More In Trade With Suns

1 hour ago
2,833
Markieff Morris of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Pistons Agree To Deal With Markieff Morris

3 hours ago
1,070
DeMarcus Cousins of the Golden State Warriors

Gauging The Market For DeMarcus Cousins Post-Agent Change

5 hours ago
1,370
Boban Marjanovic of the Philadelphia 76ers

Boban Marjanovic Agrees To Deal With Dallas Mavericks

5 hours ago
3,356

Hawks Acquire Chandler Parsons In Trade With Grizzlies

7 hours ago
1,980
Darius Miller of the New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Agree To Sign Darius Miller To Two-Year, $14M Deal

7 hours ago
353

TRENDING


Most Recent

Grizzlies Acquire Josh Jackson, More In Trade With Suns

1 hour ago
2,833
Shake Milton of the Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers To Sign Shake Milton To Four-Year Deal

1 hour ago
189
T.J. McConnell of the Philadelphia 76ers

Pacers Agree To Deal With Point Guard T.J. McConnell

2 hours ago
571
Markieff Morris of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Pistons Agree To Deal With Markieff Morris

3 hours ago
1,070

Bobby Portis Is Bringing an UNDERDOG Mentality to New York 🗽

5 hours ago
891
DeMarcus Cousins of the Golden State Warriors

Gauging The Market For DeMarcus Cousins Post-Agent Change

5 hours ago
1,370