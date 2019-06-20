Sixers Trade Jonathon Simmons, No. 42 Pick To Wizards

by June 20, 2019
162
Jonathon Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have traded Jonathon Simmons and the No. 42 pick in the draft to the Washington Wizards, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. By shedding Simmons’ contract Philly will clear up additional cap space.

With Simmons’ $5.7 million off the books, the Sixers will have a better chance of making a run at a big name free agent. The Wizards will pick up an asset for taking Simmons’ non-guaranteed deal off of Philly’s hands.

Only $1 million of Simmons’ 2019-20 contract is guaranteed, per Basketball Insiders.

More to come.

   
You Might Also Like
Kevin Porter Jr. of the USC Trojans

Cavaliers Trade Pistons For No. 30 Pick.

21 mins ago
3,129
Mfiondu Kabengele

Clippers Acquire No. 27 Pick From Nets

40 mins ago
762
Ty Jerome of Virginia

Suns Acquire Aron Baynes, No. 24 From Celtics

58 mins ago
2,408
Brandon Clarke of the Gonzaga Bulldogs

Thunder Trade No. 21 To Grizzlies For No. 24 And Future Second Rounder

1 hour ago
1,882
Matisse Thybulle of Washington

Celtics Trade Matisse Thybulle To Sixers For No. 24 and No. 33

1 hour ago
636
2019 NBA Draft

2019 NBA Draft Results: Your Pick-By-Pick Guide

4 hours ago
21,647

TRENDING


Most Recent
Jonathon Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers Trade Jonathon Simmons, No. 42 Pick To Wizards

14 mins ago
162
Kevin Porter Jr. of the USC Trojans

Cavaliers Trade Pistons For No. 30 Pick.

21 mins ago
3,129
Mfiondu Kabengele

Clippers Acquire No. 27 Pick From Nets

40 mins ago
762
Ty Jerome of Virginia

Suns Acquire Aron Baynes, No. 24 From Celtics

58 mins ago
2,408
Brandon Clarke of the Gonzaga Bulldogs

Thunder Trade No. 21 To Grizzlies For No. 24 And Future Second Rounder

1 hour ago
1,882