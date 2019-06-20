Sixers Trade Jonathon Simmons, No. 42 Pick To Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers have traded Jonathon Simmons and the No. 42 pick in the draft to the Washington Wizards, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. By shedding Simmons’ contract Philly will clear up additional cap space.

With Simmons’ $5.7 million off the books, the Sixers will have a better chance of making a run at a big name free agent. The Wizards will pick up an asset for taking Simmons’ non-guaranteed deal off of Philly’s hands.

Only $1 million of Simmons’ 2019-20 contract is guaranteed, per Basketball Insiders.

More to come.