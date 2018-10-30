Sixers Unveil New ‘City Edition’ Uniforms 🔥

The Philadelphia 76ers have unveiled new “City edition” Uniforms, which will debut on November 9th when they host the Charlotte Hornets.
Inspired by the city… for the city.@StubHub x #HereTheyCome
👀 » https://t.co/yfVdNPpUtF pic.twitter.com/W7qvvIY9SI
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 30, 2018
The jerseys were inspired by the “Rocky” movies, as they feature 13 stars in a circle (a nod to the boxing ring in which Rocky and Creed squared off) and a red, white and blue waistband (a nod to the championship belt):
📍 Front Street Gym@BenSimmons25 | #HereTheyCome
👀 » https://t.co/yfVdNP8j55 pic.twitter.com/19IMZvOExF
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 30, 2018
