SLAM 218 Is On Sale Now ‼️

by October 19, 2018
1

Summer is officially over. It’s hoops season. Let’s get it.

SLAM 218 is the NBA and NCAA preview edition. It spotlights Celtics rising star Jayson Tatum, who pays homage to his hometown of St. Louis by rocking the Nelly band-aid, and Duke freshman phenom R.J. Barrett — the most decorated prospect since LeBron James. The issue also features our annual Top 50 player rankings, the “Rookies Most Likely To,” stories on Jonathan Isaac and Rajon Rondo and much, much more.

Peep the two cover stories at the links below, stay posted for more fire content from the mag over the next few weeks, and head to your local newsstand or order a copy here!

RELATED
Business Is Business: Jayson Tatum Was Sent to Destroy Your Favorite Team ☘
R.J. Barrett Is The Most Decorated Prospect Since LeBron James 🗣

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘I’m Not Afraid of Anything’: Jayson Tatum Ready to Dominate

2 days ago
5,470
Kyrie Irving
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 days ago
3,222
jayson tatum celtics
NBA

Post Up: Jayson Tatum Leads Celtics To Opening Night Win Over Sixers

2 days ago
2,208
NBA

Black-Ops Basketball: 2018 Summer Recap, Highlights and Awards 🏆

3 days ago
4,339
College

R.J. Barrett Is The Most Decorated Prospect Since LeBron James 🗣

4 days ago
12,533
NBA

Jayson Tatum: Celtics ‘Should Have Swept’ the Sixers

4 days ago
6,138
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

SLAM 218 Is On Sale Now ‼️

1 min ago

Pat Riley ‘Pulling the Plug’ on Jimmy Butler Trade

43 mins ago
197

‘It’s Not That Fast’: LeBron James and the Lakers Need Time to Jell

1 hour ago
461

Stephen Curry Not Worried About Being in MVP Conversation

2 hours ago
388

Kobe Bryant: ‘The Lakers are Going to Surprise a Lot of People’

4 hours ago
1,657