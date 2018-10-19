SLAM 218 Is On Sale Now ‼️

Summer is officially over. It’s hoops season. Let’s get it.

SLAM 218 is the NBA and NCAA preview edition. It spotlights Celtics rising star Jayson Tatum, who pays homage to his hometown of St. Louis by rocking the Nelly band-aid, and Duke freshman phenom R.J. Barrett — the most decorated prospect since LeBron James. The issue also features our annual Top 50 player rankings, the “Rookies Most Likely To,” stories on Jonathan Isaac and Rajon Rondo and much, much more.

Peep the two cover stories at the links below, stay posted for more fire content from the mag over the next few weeks, and head to your local newsstand or order a copy here!

