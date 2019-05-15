SLAM 2019 Lottery Mock Draft 1.0 🧐

by May 15, 2019
1,072

ZION TO NOLA?! RJ TO NEW YORK?!

Immediately after the lottery order for the 2019 NBA Draft was revealed on Tuesday night, the SLAM staff knocked out a mock. Each person was assigned a team prior to the event and then asked to quickly reassess once the results were in.

Here’s what we came up with:

Our projected No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks both graced the cover of the latest issue of SLAM. Make sure to check out the Zion Williamson story and the Ja Morant story.

Head to our store to cop a mag as well!

   
