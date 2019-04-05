‘Some Fan Disrespected Me’: Anthony Davis Fined $15K for Obscene Gesture

by April 05, 2019
25

The NBA fined Anthony Davis $15,000 for “directing an obscene gesture toward a fan” as he walked off the court Wednesday night following a New Orleans Pelicans home loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Davis complained that the fan said something disrespectful.

The fan reportedly swore at AD.

Per The Times-Picayune:

But what prompted Davis’ reaction?

According to a direct message that appears to be sent from Davis’ account on Instagram to an account that posted the video, he says the fan disrespected him and said something he didn’t like.

Multiple sources told NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune that Davis was provoked by the fan. One source said Davis was told simply, “(expletive) you, AD!” which prompted his response.

Related Anthony Davis: 'As the CEO of My Own Business, I've Got the Power'

   
