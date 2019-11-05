Spalding Partners With Lillard and DeRozan on ‘Holiday Slam’ Shopping Event

In partnership with NBA All-Stars Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan, Spalding has announced the first-ever “Spalding.com Holiday Slam” online shopping event. Over the course of two hours (11:00 am-1:00 pm ET) on Sunday, Nov. 24, Spalding will be dropping several new basketballs and hoops and re-releasing classic products as well.

Here are the new goods, which include collaborations with SLAM (above), Dame, DeMar, Kobe Bryant, the NBPA and more:

The SPRAYGROUND® x Spalding® 94 Series Diamond Capsule Collection

The SPRAYGROUND® x Spalding® 94 Series Fire Money Capsule Collection

Kobe Bryant Mamba Marble Series Limited Edition Basketball

NBPA Players Ball

All-Black Limited Edition Beast® 60″ Glass Portable Hoop

NBA Official Ball Truck

A collaboration with Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan, and much more

“I’m excited to play a part in the Holiday Slam and drop some game-changing swag with the help of Spalding and my good friend, DeMar,” Lillard said, per the press release. “This is the one and only time I’ll tell fellow ballers everywhere to take a break from the court to check out some amazing equipmentand learn what it was like for me to grow up playing the game I love.”

For more information and a look at all the products, visit Spalding.com now.