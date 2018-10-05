Spalding x Don C Collaborate on Limited-Edition Retro Basketball 🏀

by October 05, 2018
113

It began nearly 125 years ago, when Dr. James Naismith called upon A.G. Spalding to create the very first basketball in 1894.

From then to now, as the sport has grown on a global scale, the ways in which people want to interact with it have evolved significantly.

Spalding’s 94 Series, named after the year of that original ball, is a response to these changes—a new, innovative way for the historic company to engage with their consumers.

Partnering with designers and artists, Spalding is releasing a collection of limited-edition basketballs that will celebrate their upcoming 125th anniversary. While these products can be played with, they are also intended to exist in the lifestyle space off the court.

The first of the collaborations was with Don Crawley aka Don C, founder of the luxury streetwear and sneaker brand Just Don.



“When you look at somebody within fashion, I don’t think there’s anybody that really speaks sport better than him, specifically basketball,” Chris Martin, Spalding’s Marketing and Promotions Manager, says.

Don helped create the blueprint for what Martin describes as “the first ever retro basketball.” It is made of dark Horween leather and consists of past and present NBA logos. Only 250 were created and are available for purchase now.

Spalding has plans to add several more items to the 94 Series over the course of 2018 and 2019, as they continue to honor and enhance the culture of hoops.

Alex Squadron is an Associate Editor at SLAM. Follow him on Twitter @asquad510.

Photos via Spalding.

   
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

SLAM x Spalding Present: The History of New York City Basketball 🗽🏀

2 months ago
1,302
Spalding, Golden State Warriors
NBA

Spalding Drops Limited Edition ‘Back2Back’ Basketball for Golden State Warriors

4 months ago
1,883
go hoop day chris paul
NBA

Chris Paul To Launch ‘Go Hoop Day’ on June 23 🌎

5 months ago
1,013
damian lillard spalding true takes
NBA

Damian Lillard: ‘You Got To Earn The Right’ To Use An NBA Ball

1 year ago
82
deaaron fox spalding slam
NBA

De’Aaron Fox Stars in SLAM x Spalding’s ‘Without A Doubt Vol. 2’ Documentary

1 year ago
58
NBA

WATCH: How Spalding Makes Game Ready Basketballs

1 year ago
58
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘Slight Edge’: Stan Van Gundy Says LeBron James is Better Than Michael Jordan

23 mins ago
1,027

Ben Simmons: Shooting Threes Not ‘Main Goal at All’

1 hour ago
143

LeBron James: Lakers Will Be a Running Team

2 hours ago
252

Gordon Hayward: ‘I Don’t Feel Comfortable on the Floor Yet’

2 hours ago
2,613

Spalding x Don C Collaborate on Limited-Edition Retro Basketball 🏀

4 hours ago
113