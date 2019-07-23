Spurs Elevate RC Buford to CEO, Name Brian Wright GM

The Spurs have reshuffled their front office, elevating RC Buford to CEO of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, the company that owns the NBA franchise, and Brian Wright to general manager.

“RC Buford is one of the most highly-respected leaders in professional sports,” said SS&E Chairman Peter J. Holt (via the team’s website). “His vision, innovation and drive have helped shape our values and culture. We are thrilled to have RC leading the organization into the future.”

Buford first joined the organization as an assistant coach in 1988. He left the organization, partaking in stints with the Clippers and University of Florida before making a return to the franchise as a member of the front office in 1994.

Wright has been the Spurs’ assistant manager since 2016. He previously worked in the Pistons and Magic organizations.

San Antonio also announced that long-time executives Rick Pych and Lawrence Payne have both elected to transition to strategic advisory roles within the organization.

“Rick and LP have been instrumental in the success of the Spurs for many years,” said Holt. “Their passion, influence and leadership have allowed all of us to succeed. It’s impossible to list the numerous contributions they’ve made to the organization. All of us are grateful that we’ll be able to continue to tap into their knowledge and intelligence for years to come.”

In addition to those moves, the franchise has promoted Lori Warren and Bobby Pere to executive vice president roles. All changes will take place on September 3.