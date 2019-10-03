Spurs Exercise 2020-21 Team Options For Derrick White, Lonnie Walker

by October 03, 2019
The Spurs have picked up the fourth-year team option on Derrick White’s rookie contract, as RealGM’s transaction log details. White’s $3.52 million salary for the 2020-21 season is now guaranteed.

The team also picked up the third-year team option on Lonnie Walker’s deal, which makes his $2.89 million salary for next season also guaranteed. Walker’s rookie pact has another team option on it for the 2021-22 season.

White and Walker are two of the six players on the Spurs who are playing this upcoming season under a rookie-scale deal. 

  
