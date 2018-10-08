Spurs Guard Dejounte Murray Suffers Torn ACL in Right Knee 🙏

by October 08, 2018
985

Dejounte Murray has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, the Spurs announced. His surgery has not yet been scheduled and no timetable has been set.

The 22-year-old point guard sustained the injury during Sunday’s preseason game against the Rockets. In 2017-18, after taking over the starting job from Tony Parker, Murray averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Prayers up. Come back stronger, Dejounte!

RELATED
Dejounte Murray Won’t Settle For Anything But Greatness

 
