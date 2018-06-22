Spurs Intend to Keep Kawhi Leonard ‘for a Long Time’

by June 22, 2018
1,174

Spurs general manager R.C. Buford says the plan in San Antonio is to hang on to Kawhi Leonard for as long as possible.

Buford concedes that the organization wishes “things would have gone differently at times” with the disgruntled superstar, but makes it clear they don’t want to engage in trade talks.

Head coach Gregg Popovich recently sat down with Leonard, who has a year remaining on his deal, and has made it clear he wants to leave (and intends to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.)

Per The Express-News:

“Kawhi and his family mean a lot to our organization and to our community,” Buford said. “While none of us would wish we are where we are, we are going to do what we can to build the best relationship we can with him. We will explore all of our options, but the first one would be to keep Kawhi as part of our group.”

Asked if there is a timeline for getting Leonard’s situation resolved, Buford said “Yesterday.”

“I don’t know that timing is a factor in this,” Buford said. “He is under contract for another year. Our goal is to keep him as part of our program for a long time.”

Asked if he wishes the club could have handled things differently in regards to Leonard’s rehab, Buford admitted to some level of second-guessing.

“I think all of us would wish that things would have gone differently at times,” Buford said.

