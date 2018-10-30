Spurs to Retire Manu Ginobili’s Jersey on March 28

by October 30, 2018
129
manu ginobili retirement

Another jersey will soon be hanging from the rafters inside the AT&T Center.

Manu Ginobili, who officially retired before the season started after 16 years with the Spurs, will have his silver and black No. 20 jersey retired on March 28, the team announced today:

The ceremony is set to take place when the Spurs host the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. CDT.

Throughout his 16-year career, the four-time All-Star averaged 13.3 points and 3.8 assists under Greg Popovich’s tutelage. Ginobili is the ninth player in Spurs history to have his number retired.

