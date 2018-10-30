Spurs to Retire Manu Ginobili’s Jersey on March 28

Another jersey will soon be hanging from the rafters inside the AT&T Center.

Manu Ginobili, who officially retired before the season started after 16 years with the Spurs, will have his silver and black No. 20 jersey retired on March 28, the team announced today:

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they will retire Manu Ginobili’s No. 20 jersey on Thursday, March 28 when the Silver and Black host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30pm CT. #GraciasManu More: https://t.co/zc2Etg2bHf pic.twitter.com/yrceGuTjU3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 30, 2018

The ceremony is set to take place when the Spurs host the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. CDT.

Throughout his 16-year career, the four-time All-Star averaged 13.3 points and 3.8 assists under Greg Popovich’s tutelage. Ginobili is the ninth player in Spurs history to have his number retired.

