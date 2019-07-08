Spurs Sign Quinndary Weatherspoon To Two-Way Deal

by July 08, 2019
125

The Spurs have signed Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract. Weatherspoon was the No. 49 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

The 6’4″ guard spent four years at Mississippi State. He’s one of just three players at the university to score 2,000 points during his collegiate career.

San Antonio has a deep backcourt rotation that includes DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes, Derrick White, Patty Mills, Marco Belinelli and Lonnie Walker. Weatherspoon likely won’t be asked to play serious minutes at the NBA level, instead, he’ll spend most of his time with Austin Spurs, the team’s G League affiliate.

     
