Report: Spurs Trading Kawhi Leonard to Raptors for DeMar DeRozan

by July 18, 2018
21,507

The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors are reportedly finalizing a blockbuster trade of Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan.

Rumors of the swap have been floating around for days, and both stars know that an agreement in principle could be imminent.

Leonard has privately expressed a desire to leave San Antonio, but had preferred to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

DeRozan has three years and $83 million left on his contract.

Per ESPN:

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a deal to acquire San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard in a trade package that includes All-Star DeMar DeRozan, league sources told ESPN.

Sources close to DeRozan told ESPN’s Chris Haynes that DeRozan met with Toronto brass in Las Vegas during summer league and was told he would not be traded.

Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri is taking a significant risk in pursuing the trade. Ujiri will make the deal with a determination that he can sell Leonard on re-signing with the Raptors next summer in free agency, sources said. Toronto would be able to offer Leonard a five-year, $190 million contract next summer. If Leonard left the Raptors, he could sign a four-year, $141 million deal with a team with the available salary-cap space.

Related
Report: Lakers Trade Offers for Kawhi Leonard ‘Unacceptable’

     
You Might Also Like
NBA

DeMar DeRozan: ‘Ain’t No Loyalty in This Game’

4 hours ago
19,396
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Doesn’t Want to Play in Toronto

4 hours ago
21,868
kawhi leonard team usa minicamp
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Considering Team USA Minicamp

22 hours ago
1,555
dejounte murray lead spurs
NBA

Dejounte Murray Says He’s Ready To Lead Spurs Next Season 💪🏽

2 days ago
3,791
NBA

Vince Carter Talks Transitioning to the NBA, Favorite Dunks And More

5 days ago
3,498
NBA

Report: Kyle Anderson Signs Four-Year, $37.2 Million Offer Sheet with Grizzlies

2 weeks ago
2,199
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

SLAM Summer Hoops Ep. 1: The History of Dyckman Park

3 hours ago
69

DeMar DeRozan: ‘Ain’t No Loyalty in This Game’

4 hours ago
19,396

Report: Kawhi Leonard Doesn’t Want to Play in Toronto

4 hours ago
21,868

Report: Spurs Trading Kawhi Leonard to Raptors for DeMar DeRozan

5 hours ago
21,507

Mac McClung is dominating PROS now?! Kenner League Highlights 💪🏽

16 hours ago
1,057