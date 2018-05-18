Report: Spurs Want ‘Grand-Slam Offer’ For Kawhi Leonard

Multiple NBA executives believe the Spurs won’t settle for anything less than a “grand-slam offer” for Kawhi Leonard, according to The Ringer‘s Kevin O’Connor.

If the relationship between Leonard and the Spurs proves unsalvageable, San Antonio will wait until the right offer materializes.

More from O’Connor:

I’ve heard from multiple NBA executives that San Antonio won’t settle for anything less than a grand-slam offer. If offers were underwhelming around the draft and the start of free agency, the Spurs might opt to let the saga drag into training camp, or even into the season. Leonard could always rekindle his relationship with the team, or return to the floor and increase his trade value.

RELATED:

Report: Sixers Want to Add LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard or Paul George