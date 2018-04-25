Report: Spurs Won’t ‘Blindly’ Offer Super Max Deal To Kawhi Leonard

by April 25, 2018
1,299
kawhi leonard spurs max contract

The San Antonio Spurs won’t offer a super max extension to Kawhi Leonard unless their “broken” relationship is repaired, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

While guesting on SportsCenter, Woj said the Spurs are not guaranteed to offer a super max to Leonard.

“The relationship between Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs is broken, and it’s got to be put back together again before the Spurs are going to make that kind of a commitment to a player.

“And that’s going to take a lot of talking, communication and some compromise here in the next few months before the Spurs can make that offer.

“But the idea that an organization like the Spurs are just going to blindly walk in and give the biggest contract in franchise history to a player who has behaved the last few months like he doesn’t want to be a part of them… it’s not going to happen that way.

“There’s a lot of repairing that’s going to be done before they even make that offer, I believe.”

