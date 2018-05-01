Report: Spurs ‘Worried’ Kawhi Leonard’s Group Wants To Force Trade

The Spurs are reportedly “worried” that Kawhi Leonard‘s representatives are plotting to force San Antonio to trade Leonard.

In a story by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Michael C. Wright, the Spurs are concerned that Leonard’s group wants him to play in Los Angeles, New York or Philadelphia.

Multiple league sources also told ESPN that the Spurs have grown worried that Leonard’s group has an ulterior motive to fray the relationship and get Leonard traded to a larger market such as Los Angeles (Leonard’s hometown) or New York or Philadelphia (Robertson lives in New Jersey).

