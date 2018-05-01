Report: Spurs ‘Worried’ Kawhi Leonard’s Group Wants To Force Trade

by May 01, 2018
840
kawhi leonard trade spurs

The Spurs are reportedly “worried” that Kawhi Leonard‘s representatives are plotting to force San Antonio to trade Leonard.

In a story by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Michael C. Wright, the Spurs are concerned that Leonard’s group wants him to play in Los Angeles, New York or Philadelphia.

Multiple league sources also told ESPN that the Spurs have grown worried that Leonard’s group has an ulterior motive to fray the relationship and get Leonard traded to a larger market such as Los Angeles (Leonard’s hometown) or New York or Philadelphia (Robertson lives in New Jersey).

RELATED:
Report: Kawhi Leonard Wants Gregg Popovich to ‘Tweak Some Things’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: 100-51

1 hour ago
4,137
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Wants Gregg Popovich to ‘Tweak Some Things’

4 days ago
58,587
kawhi leonard spurs max contract
NBA

Report: Spurs Won’t ‘Blindly’ Offer Super Max Deal To Kawhi Leonard

6 days ago
4,809
NBA

Pau Gasol: I’m Planning To Play At Least 3-4 More Years

6 days ago
1,513
NBA

Report: Spurs to Hold ‘All-Hands-on-Deck’ Meeting With Kawhi Leonard

6 days ago
5,041
Joel Embiid
NBA

Post Up: 76ers And Warriors Advance, Celtics Sneak Past Bucks

6 days ago
1,617

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Knicks Finish Interviewing Coaches After Meeting with Mike Brown

57 mins ago
228

SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: 100-51

1 hour ago
4,138
kawhi leonard trade spurs

Report: Spurs ‘Worried’ Kawhi Leonard’s Group Wants To Force Trade

2 hours ago
840

Bill Russell: Charles Barkley More Likely to be ‘Struck by Lightning’ than Guard Me

2 hours ago
785
Mike Budenholzer bucks

Report: Bucks Expected To Pursue Mike Budenholzer

4 hours ago
1,184