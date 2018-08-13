Stan Van Gundy ‘Really Lost’ on Coaching Future

Stan Van Gundy admits to feeling “lost” when it comes to his coaching future.
SVG lost his gig as Pistons head coach and president and basketball ops in May.
Van Gundy, 58, says he’d like to be semi-retired if he can’t land another coaching job.
Per the Detroit Free Press (via the “Real Talk Basketball With Rex Walters” podcast):
“It’s been like 11 weeks, 12 weeks, and there’s still no plan,” Van Gundy said when asked what he will try to tackle next. “I don’t have any idea. I’m sort of as lost as I’ve been. Every other time, I’ve known or had a pretty good idea that I was still gonna try to coach.
“The last time I was out, after Orlando, I did some college games on TV, I did some radio stuff. If I could get a job, I planned to coach. Now, I really don’t know. I’m really lost right now. I don’t really have an idea. My wife wants me to retire.”
He then mentioned media or teaching in college could be options for him.