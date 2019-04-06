Post Up: Steph Curry’s 40 Points Pushes Warriors Past Cavaliers

Cavaliers 114 (19-61), Warriors 120 (55-24)

Steph Curry went off for a game-high 40 points as Golden State held off a late Cavaliers run in the fourth quarter. Curry’s performance included an impressive 9-for-12 shooting display from 3-point land.

Raptors 111 (56-24), Hornets 113 (37-42)

Jeremy Lamb (22 points) once again sunk the Raptors as he hit the go-ahead shot with 3.3 seconds left. Lamb banked a half-court buzzer-beater in Toronto just a couple of weeks ago that also gave the Hornets a win.

Hawks 113 (29-51), Magic 149 (40-40)

Orlando set a franchise high with 81 first-half points as it was an all-out offensive attack by the Magic in the win. Nikola Vucevic, Terrence Ross and Evan Fournier each scored 25 points for Orlando.

Spurs 129 (46-34), Wizards 112 (32-48)

Eight Spurs hit double-digit scoring, led by LaMarcus Aldridge’s 24 points. Bradley Beal put in 25 points for Washington.

Celtics 117 (48-32), Pacers 87 (47-33)

Boston earned a game of separation from Indiana in playoff seeding thanks to their road win. Jayson Tatum (22 points) and Gordon Hayward (21 points) led the scoring way for the Celtics.

Knicks 96 (15-64), Rockets 120 (52-28)

Houston jumped out to the lead with 32 points in the first quarter and never looked back. James Harden registered 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the win.

Heat 109 (38-41), Timberwolves 111 (36-43)

Dwyane Wade put in 24 points for the Heat but it wasn’t enough in Minnesota as the Wolves locked in down the stretch. Dario Saric and Gorgui Dieng each led the Wolves in scoring with 19 points.

Pistons 110 (39-40), Thunder 123 (46-33)

Russell Westbrook earned three assists early on the game, which secured his third straight season of averaging a triple-double — the first to achieve that in NBA history. He finished the game with 19 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds.

Grizzlies 122 (32-47), Mavericks 112 (31-48)

Memphis’ Delon Wright posted his first career triple-double (26 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds) as the Grizzlies notched the road win. Courtney Lee scored 21 points for the Mavs.

Kings 98 (39-41), Jazz 119 (49-30)

This one got out of control early as the Jazz put in two straight quarters of 35 points, blowing open their lead. Donovan MItchell and Grayson Allen each contributed 23 points.

Pelicans 126 (32-48), Suns 133 (19-61)

Phoenix came away with the win in overtime thanks to a huge effort by Josh Jackson (35 points, nine rebounds, five assists). Jamal Crawford contributed 28 points of his own as well.

Blazers 110 (50-29), Nuggets 119 (53-26)

Denver’s offense was just too much for the Blazers to keep up with. The Nuggets were led by a scoring trio of Paul Millsap (25 points), Jamal Murray (23 points) and Nikola Jokic (22 points).

Lakers 122 (36-44), Clippers 117 (47-33)

Alex Caruso was the difference in the battle of L.A. Caruso popped off for 32 points, including 5-for-7 shooting from deep. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 25 points.

