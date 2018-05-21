Steph Curry’s Mom Told Him To Wash His Mouth Out With Soap After Game 3 😅

by May 21, 2018
1,334

The cameras caught caught Steph Curry yelling “This is my f*cking house!” after a bucket during the Warriors’ 126-85 blowout win over the Rockets in the Western Conference Finals, and Mama Curry wasn’t pleased:

She already sent me two home videos, showing me the clip and playing it back,” Curry told ESPN. “She was telling me how I need to wash my mouth out, saying to wash it out with soap. It’s a message I’ve heard before.”

“She’s right,” Curry told ESPN. “I gotta do better. I can’t talk like that.”

Curry scored a team-high 35 points and dished out six dimes.

You Might Also Like
Stephen Curry
NBA

Post Up: Stephen Curry Catches Fire in Game 3, Torches the Rockets

20 hours ago
1,782
NBA

Stephen Curry Says He’s Healthy Despite Struggles

4 days ago
1,174
NBA

Kevin Durant: Warriors ‘Not Invincible’

4 days ago
3,616
NBA

Klay Thompson Happy Being the ‘Third or Fourth’ Option

5 days ago
2,528
NBA

Trae Young Reveals the Advice Stephen Curry Gave Him

5 days ago
2,445
NBA

Stephen Curry: ‘There’s an Art’ to James Harden Drawing Fouls

1 week ago
3,575
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
mike d'antoni warriors pressure

D’Antoni: Warriors Have ‘All The Pressure’ in Game 4

2 hours ago
432
rozier celtics butts whopped

Rozier: Celtics ‘Needed To Get Our Butts Whooped’

2 hours ago
191

JBA Champs Will Receive Brand New Luxury Cars 🏆

3 hours ago
1,319
lebron james statue akron

LeBron: ‘Appreciative’ of Effort To Build Statue in Akron

5 hours ago
365

Report: Raptors Interviewed Jerry Stackhouse 👀

6 hours ago
555