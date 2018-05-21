Steph Curry’s Mom Told Him To Wash His Mouth Out With Soap After Game 3 😅

The cameras caught caught Steph Curry yelling “This is my f*cking house!” after a bucket during the Warriors’ 126-85 blowout win over the Rockets in the Western Conference Finals, and Mama Curry wasn’t pleased:

She already sent me two home videos, showing me the clip and playing it back,” Curry told ESPN. “She was telling me how I need to wash my mouth out, saying to wash it out with soap. It’s a message I’ve heard before.” “She’s right,” Curry told ESPN. “I gotta do better. I can’t talk like that.”

Curry scored a team-high 35 points and dished out six dimes.