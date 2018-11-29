Stephen Curry Can Quote THE PRINCESS DIARIES?! | SLAM Bag Talk 🎒

“That’s a pretty smooth bag right there, bro. I’m actually gonna give this to my wife because she will literally laugh at all of it.” — Stephen Curry

We filled a duffel with items that connect to the SLAM 219 cover star. The Princess Diaries? A Lupe Fiasco vinyl? Watch as Curry reacts to each thing in another episode of “Bag Talk.”

For Curry’s cover shoot, we brought out the whole city of Oakland, including E-40, Andre Ward, Al Attles and more. It was a movie.

