Stephen Curry: Chris Paul ‘Was A Great Mentor’ To Me

After getting picked seventh overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, a young Stephen Curry got the opportunity to work out with Chris Paul over the summer.

CP3, who was 24 at the time, apparently taught Curry a lot about how to prepare for life in the League, via ESPN‘s Chris Haynes:

“He was a great mentor when it came to understanding how a guy on his level prepared over the summer for an NBA season,” Curry said after practice Friday. “How disciplined he was, his work ethic, and I got to see that firsthand after summer league through the beginning of the season. And obviously, we got a Carolina connection.” “He demonstrated firsthand what it takes to be great in this league, and it was a nice little eye-opener for me that summer,” he said. “Work out with him, compete against him and take that confidence I had into my rookie year [to] get off on a good foot.”

Now Paul and Curry will face off in the Western Conference Finals. Game 1 of Rockets-Warriors is Monday at 9pm ET.

RELATED

Is Steph Curry The Greatest Shooter Of All-Time? 🤔