Stephen Curry: ‘Don’t Disrespect the Other’ Cavs

“The other Cavs” turned into a punchline this season, something Stephen Curry says he hates.

Curry concedes that, yes of course LeBron James is an amazing player who carries much of the burden in Cleveland, but argues that his teammates deserve a bit of credit for helping him reach his eighth consecutive NBA Finals.

Steph Curry weighs in on LeBron’s latest Finals feat – calls LBJ “amazing” but says “don’t disrespect the other guys…” https://t.co/qQpUw54UfY — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) May 28, 2018

James played all 48 minutes in the 87-79 Game 7 triumph over the Boston Celtics, finishing with a masterful 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, and his supporting cast also stepped up.

Per USA Today: