Stephen Curry: ‘Don’t Disrespect the Other’ Cavs

by May 29, 2018
3,259

“The other Cavs” turned into a punchline this season, something Stephen Curry says he hates.

Curry concedes that, yes of course LeBron James is an amazing player who carries much of the burden in Cleveland, but argues that his teammates deserve a bit of credit for helping him reach his eighth consecutive NBA Finals.

James played all 48 minutes in the 87-79 Game 7 triumph over the Boston Celtics, finishing with a masterful 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, and his supporting cast also stepped up.

Per USA Today:

“I hate when people say that,” said Curry (prior to Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.) “Like it’s — they’re NBA players, and yeah they’re new and what-not and ‘Bron is amazing, (and) he played an unbelievable playoff run to date and has willed his team to his eighth straight Finals and all that, which is unbelievable to think about the consistency and the longevity and just the level of greatness that he’s shown in the Eastern Conference.

“As a basketball fan, to turn on the TV last night and watch the game and there were points in the game where you didn’t know how it was going to play out and they found a way to get it done, so shout-out to him. It was an amazing performance, but don’t disrespect the other guys out there. They fought hard too.”

From Jeff Green (19 points in Game 7) to Tristan Thompson (nine rebounds) to George Hill (plus-24 rating) and J.R. Smith (12 points), the Cavs couldn’t get there without contributions from the “others,” as Shaquille O’Neal always describes role players. What’s more, the players who came the Cavs’ way during a roster overhaul at the February trade deadline played only a minimal role (Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson played a combined 17 minutes while Rodney Hood didn’t play).

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Game 7 Of 2018 ECF Matches Highest-Rated NBA Game Ever On ESPN

14 mins ago
63
NBA

Ben Simmons: ‘Only One Way to Find’ Out if LeBron James is a Good Fit

22 mins ago
565
NBA

Jeff Green: ‘I Almost Lost it All’

3 hours ago
926
NBA

Kevin Durant Knew the Rockets Would ‘Tire Out’

4 hours ago
5,178
NBA

Eric Gordon: Rockets Would Be in Finals With Healthy Chris Paul

4 hours ago
1,138
The Post Up

Post Up: Warriors Down Rockets, Earn Trip to Fourth Straight NBA Finals

9 hours ago
902
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Game 7 Of 2018 ECF Matches Highest-Rated NBA Game Ever On ESPN

14 mins ago
63

Ben Simmons: ‘Only One Way to Find’ Out if LeBron James is a Good Fit

22 mins ago
565

Steve Kerr: Warriors Would’ve Won WCF in 5 Games With Iguodala

24 mins ago
337

Danny Ainge: Celtics Need Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward

37 mins ago
260

Duke Will Play Three Games In Canada In August

1 hour ago
268